Botox Injections Up Before Inauguration, Recession Be Damned

So much for all of those reports that the recession had made the image-conscious hesitant about paying for Botox injections or other cosmetic treatments. Apparently, when it comes to putting your best face forward for Obama, all of those pesky pocketbook concerns go out the window.



USA Today: Washington, D.C.-area cosmetic dermatologists, and skin experts in other major cities, say despite the sagging economy, requests for quickie cosmetic fixes, such as Botox and microdermabrasion, have picked up during the last few weeks as people pretty-up for inaugural fetes.

“We have been absolutely swamped since the election with people desiring rejuvenation procedures for the upcoming inauguration,” says Washington, D.C., cosmetic dermatologist Tina Alster.

“My normal load for cosmetic procedures has doubled, except for hyaluronic acid fillers — Perlane and Restylane — which have almost tripled,” reports cosmetic and laser surgeon Hema Sundaram, who runs two offices in the Washington, D.C., area.

