Most popular semi-invasive cosmetic treatments in 2020

Narrator: The demand for minimally invasive cosmetic procedures, like filler and botulinum toxin injections, has been on the rise over the last few years. Here are the four most popular services, based on the American Society of Plastic Surgeons’ 2020 Plastic Surgery Statistics Report.

At No. 4, the ASPS projected over 930,000 chemical peel procedures done in 2020. A chemical peel can help with hyperpigmentation and acne scars. The Perfect Derma Peel has acidic ingredients like vitamin C; glutathione, which helps with hyperpigmentation; and kojic acid, which can have brightening and anti-aging benefits. The peel is applied over the entire face at least two times. Your face will start peeling within the next three to seven days. Here are the results two weeks after the first treatment, but four to five treatments are recommended for the best results.

Laser skin-resurfacing treatments, ablative and non-ablative, were also popular. One laser treatment is the ProFractional resurfacing laser, which helps remodel skin collagen and reduce scarring. Some of the scars are individually treated prior to the full treatment. The process lasts about an hour, but two to five maintenance treatments are recommended over a six- to 12-month period to see an improvement of skin scarring, texture, and tone.

At No. 2, the ASPS projects that over 3.4 million people have received soft tissue fillers. Filler is a volume inducer mostly made out of hyaluronic acid that helps add volume to areas that are shifting downwards because of aging. Common areas patients request are the eyes, cheeks, and lips. Filler can also be placed on the chin, jawline, and around the nose. If a patient is doing a full facial lift with fillers, that can cost anywhere from $US6,000 ($AU8,287) to $US10,000 ($AU13,812), with results lasting three to four years.

The projected No. 1 minimally invasive cosmetic procedure was botulinum toxin injections from popular brands like Botox, Dysport, and Xeomin. Botulinum toxin is a muscle relaxer that is used to reduce the appearance of wrinkles by disrupting the signaling between the nerves and muscles. Common injection areas include the forehead, glabella, crow’s feet, neck, jawline, and around the mouth. Patients can also receive injections for medical purposes, including migraines, TMJ pain, or hyperhidrosis, which is known as excessive sweating. Injections last about three months and can cost anywhere between $US200 ($AU276) and $US1,000 ($AU1,381).