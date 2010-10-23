Hey Tech Entrepreneurs, Chamillionaire Can Teach You What's Up

On why you should be an entrepreneur:



“A lot of people do what they have to do. You want to get yourself to a position where you can do what you want to do” (Chamillionaire)

Last night I co-hosted a dinner at Soho House in Los Angeles with some of the most senior people in the media industry with executives from Disney, Fox, Warner, media agencies and many promising tech & media startup CEO’s. The topic was “the future of television & the digital living room.”

With all of the knowledge in the room the person who stole the night wasn’t even on a panel. I had called on Chamillionaire from the audience and asked him to provide some views on how artists view social media, why they use it and where it’s heading. He was riveting.

He stood up, grabbed the mic and gave a heartfelt overview of his experiences in experimenting with new technologies to build relationships with his audience, get feedback on his product quality and to market his music all the way to the top of iTunes. To stay the crowed was “wowed” was an understatement. He received that only round of applause of the evening.

While many were floored by his insights, I wasn’t in the slightest. I’ve known Chamillionaire for a couple of years and I’ve never been at a tech event where he HASN’T upstaged everybody with his marketing insights.

So it was my great pleasure to host Chamillionaire on This Week in VC this week talking marketing, entrepreneurship, old media and, of course, music. We also talked about getting more young African Americans interested in entrepreneurship & technology. I hope many of you can take the time to watch the interview – I promise he doesn’t disappoint. You can click this link.

