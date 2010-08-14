Both Sides Of The Social Security Debate Are Totally Wrong

Photo: AP

Sorry, but we just listened a maddeningly annoying “debate” on CNBC about the future of Social Security, and since it was so aggravating, we just have to get our $.02 in on the subject.Both sides were totally wrong.



First, to the guy who called the program an “insurance” program, and likened it to buying flood or fire protection for your house.

That’s provably hogwash. Insurance is there to protect against highly-unlikely, but devastating events. Growing old and needing money is the norm. It’s not some random risk that probably won’t happen. So, your analogy is horrible.

And to the guy who kept saying you can’t trust that Social Security will be there for you… well guess what, the biggest risk to Social Security is politicians who want to end the program. So what you’re saying is totally tautological. Basically you’re saying: “Dear future retirees, you should be afraid that Social Security will disappear, because I might get the law changed and wind the program down.”

Here’s the deal. If there’s a social security crisis — and people have sharply differing opinions on this — it’s just a symptom of the iron demographic reality that our society is ageing, and the burden on the young and able is growing, while the percentage of dependent folks is growing. That’s going to be a damn pickle, regardless of how we deal with this accounting fiction known as Social Security.

Clear? Cool.

