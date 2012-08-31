Face It, Wall Street Has No Friends

We hear it everywhere — Democrats attack Wall Street, job creators, and American business in general. It’s damaging to the country because it’s divisive.



But according to research by the Campaign Media Analysis Group (h/t Politico’s Morning Money) now we know that’s not the whole story. It just so happens that everyone — Republicans and Democrats alike — is piling on the Street.

Suddenly, it seems like the world is a lonelier place. Check it out:

Here’s a sampling from just the past week: In MA-01, Rep. Richard Neal (D) says in a new ad, ‘Just think what would’ve happened had we turned the Social Security fund over the Wall Street.’ … In Montana, gubernatorial candidate … Steve Bullock (R) claims, ‘I stood up for homeowners against Wall Street banks,’ and endangered Sen. Jon Tester (D) says, ‘I opposed all those Wall Street bailouts.’ … In the New Mexico Senate race, Rep, Martin Heinrich (D) attacks Rep. Heather Wilson (R): ‘Wilson voted for tax breaks for Wall Street banks, and voted to bail them out.’

“In the Ohio Senate race, state Treasurer Josh Mandel (R) says, ‘Every Democrat and every Republican who took our tax dollars and used them to bail out Wall Street banks was dead wrong.’ … Even the Wall Street bull makes a cameo appearance. A new Majority PAC ad attacking Wisconsin GOP Senate nominee Tommy Thompson includes a shot of the “Charging Bull” statue with the voiceover, ‘Promising to give his billion-dollar buddies huge tax breaks by making struggling middle-class families pay for it.'”

At least you have each other.

