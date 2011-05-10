Demi Moore Looks Way More Pregnant Than Sarah Palin At Seven Months

Photo: Laura Novak

Thanks to Prof. Brad Scharlott for providing us with this intriguing comparison. A picture does indeed paint a thousand words. For the record I hate that tacky pink and red scarf and I wonder how much that diamond cost. That’s all I have to add!Speaking of intriguing….I am continually fascinated by the high number, the sheer volume, of visitors to this site who hail from Alaska: Wasilla, Anchorage, and Juneau in particular, though other, smaller town-folk are stopping by as well. Be assured, you are not alone.



And I am curious as to why. I mean, who are you people? And what have you got to share?

Years ago, I worked with a wonderful journalist who would, on occasion, stop by my office, lean against the door frame and ask, “So, you got anything for me?” That was code for he had something big – sheer gossip, mind you – and that I’d better have something to cough up too if I wanted to hear his dirt.

I’ve got a few good things coming my/your way for this blog. But I am reminded of the two people from Wasilla who have weighed in on the various blogs over the years. One woman wrote convincingly about Mrs. Palin’s alleged fifth pregnancy, how she was in denial, didn’t want the baby, did her best to cover for it, and perhaps worse. People jumped all over her, but I found her to be believable.

But then there’s the mum who supposedly knew Mrs. Palin when she had her too-bull-ligation after Piper. And boy, did she have “something good for us.”

Where are you ladies? I want you back. I want to hear more. I want all you Alaskans to tell us that you saw her pregnant, that you saw her no where near pregnant, that you know this, that, or the other thing. Just clue us in to life there and tell us why you think what you think. And perhaps allow commenters to ask you civil questions. Probe a little. I believe we can do that here.

Speaking of probing, I will be busy for the next two days taking care of my 50-year-old colonoscopy screen! I suspect it will be a lot like working up the Palin pregnancy story, only with serious drugs on board. So help yourself to an open thread here. I’ll be sipping my Gatorade G2 and will check in throughout the day.

This post originally appeared at Laura Novak’s blog.



