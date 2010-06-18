No One At Goldman Could Beat Morgan Stanley Or JPMorgan Last Night In A Race

Goldman sucked wind last night in JP Morgan‘s annual charity 3.5 mile race, where both the fastest JPMorgan and Morgan Stanley runners beat the fastest Goldman runner, by a lot.



JPMorgan’s Sean Swift beat every other banker and came in second overall just 6 seconds after the real winner, Trading Screen’s Gian-Paul Caccia, according to Dealbook.

Other notable winners:

Mens #7: Peter Quinzo (Morgan Stanley)

Men’s #26: Rich Little (Goldman)

Women’s #?: Mary Erdoes (JP Morgan): 25 minutes and 36 seconds

None of the banks can claim to be the real champions though.

Men’s #1: Gian-Paul Caccia (TradingScreen) – 17 minutes and 36 seconds

Women’s #1: Catherine Mullen (Rockefeller Group) – 19 minutes and 7 seconds

Goldman also didn’t have a party tent, which is sad, but apparently JPMorgan was the only one with a tent worth visiting anyways.

And of course this week’s real competition wasn’t the foot race, but the non-charity beer pong tournament in Atlantic City. The winners took home $25,000.

