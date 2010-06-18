No One At Goldman Could Beat Morgan Stanley Or JPMorgan Last Night In A Race

Courtney Comstock

Goldman sucked wind last night in JP Morgan‘s annual charity 3.5 mile race, where both the fastest JPMorgan and Morgan Stanley runners beat the fastest Goldman runner, by a lot.

JPMorgan’s Sean Swift beat every other banker and came in second overall just 6 seconds after the real winner, Trading Screen’s Gian-Paul Caccia, according to Dealbook.

Other notable winners:

Mens #7: Peter Quinzo (Morgan Stanley)

Men’s #26: Rich Little (Goldman)

Women’s #?: Mary Erdoes (JP Morgan): 25 minutes and 36 seconds

None of the banks can claim to be the real champions though.

Men’s #1: Gian-Paul Caccia (TradingScreen) – 17 minutes and 36 seconds

Women’s #1: Catherine Mullen (Rockefeller Group) – 19 minutes and 7 seconds

Goldman also didn’t have a party tent, which is sad, but apparently JPMorgan was the only one with a tent worth visiting anyways.

And of course this week’s real competition wasn’t the foot race, but the non-charity beer pong tournament in Atlantic City. The winners took home $25,000.

