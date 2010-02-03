Stocks And Commodities Soar, As Bulls Shake Off Last Week's Drubbing

The Dow had a fantastic day, gaining 111 points to close at 10,297. Dow 9000? Yeah, right!

The NASDAQ squeezed out a 19 point gain to close at 2190 while the S&P 500 rallied 1.3% to close at 1103.

Nearly every sector of the market was up, too. Some financial companies and a few tech stocks in the S&P took a hit, but other than that, sailing was smooth.

Crude oil enjoyed a killer day as well, closing up nearly 4% at $77.27 a barrel.

Gold gained $11 to grow to $1116 an ounce while silver didn’t move much at all, hovering at the $16.70 mark for most of the day.



