Soccer Player Fakes His Own Kidnapping To Avoid A Fine From His Team For Being Late To Practice

Botafogo midfielder



Photo: AP

Somalia faked a story about his own kidnapping Friday morning to avoid a fine for being late to practice.Rather than risk losing 40% of his paycheck for being late, Somalia told police that he was kidnapped at 7:15 a.m.

Security footage from Somalia’s building showed him going into his apartment at 4:00 a.m. and leaving around 9:00 a.m.

Guess it’s a better excuse than the “our iPhone alarms didn’t go off” story by Los Angeles Lakers players earlier this week.

