Boston's Airport Is Sorry It Chose Today For A Fire Drill

Boston’s Logan International Airport has apologized for choosing the 12th anniversary of the September 11 attacks for a runway fire drill using smoke.

The hijacked jets that hit the Twin Towers in 2001 both took off from Logan.

The airport started off well on Facebook this morning, with a simple message:

Then, it seems, they forgot, and announced the fire drill:

That post drew plenty of criticism. Then the airport remembered again, and apologized:

According to the AP, the Massachusetts Port Authority, which operates the airport, released a statement apologizing for the date of the runway fire drill. The airport hosted multiple events to mark the anniversary of the attacks.

