Shocking Details About The Boston University Hockey Team's Alleged Culture Of 'Sexual Entitlement'

Ashley Lutz
boston university theatreBoston University theatre

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

The Boston University hockey team allegedly threw a wild party in 2009 after winning the NCAA Championships. A task force started asking questions about the wild bash after two players were charged with sexual assault last year, Mary Carmicheal at the Boston Globe reported. What they found was a disturbing culture of alleged sexual violence.

Legendary coach Jack Parker was said to have initially denied knowing about the party but later said some students might have had a few beers in the locker room. Now the incident is said to be threatening his 40-year career.

The Globe obtained the school’s confidential report into the matter. Here are some of the most lurid details: 

  • One BU attendee told the task force that “people were having sex in the penalty box.”
  • The report says that BU hockey players were entitled and had “the perception that they need not seek consent for sexual contact.”
  • One player allegedly told the task force ‘”You don’t ask [permission for sex] when you are drunk.”‘
  • A female student said that a player tried to force his hands down her pants even as she tried to punch him and push him away. She didn’t tell the police because “that’s just what [BU hockey players] do.”
  • A Facebook posting allegedly referred to successful sexual conquests are “kills.”

