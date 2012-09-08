Shocking Details About The Boston University Hockey Team's Alleged Culture Of 'Sexual Entitlement'

Photo: Wikimedia Commons
The Boston University hockey team allegedly threw a wild party in 2009 after winning the NCAA Championships. A task force started asking questions about the wild bash after two players were charged with sexual assault last year, Mary Carmicheal at the Boston Globe reported. What they found was a disturbing culture of alleged sexual violence.
Legendary coach Jack Parker was said to have initially denied knowing about the party but later said some students might have had a few beers in the locker room. Now the incident is said to be threatening his 40-year career.
The Globe obtained the school’s confidential report into the matter. Here are some of the most lurid details:
- One BU attendee told the task force that “people were having sex in the penalty box.”
- The report says that BU hockey players were entitled and had “the perception that they need not seek consent for sexual contact.”
- One player allegedly told the task force ‘”You don’t ask [permission for sex] when you are drunk.”‘
- A female student said that a player tried to force his hands down her pants even as she tried to punch him and push him away. She didn’t tell the police because “that’s just what [BU hockey players] do.”
- A Facebook posting allegedly referred to successful sexual conquests are “kills.”
