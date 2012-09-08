Shocking Details About The Boston University Hockey Team's Alleged Culture Of 'Sexual Entitlement'

Boston University theatre

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

The Boston University hockey team allegedly threw a wild party in 2009 after winning the NCAA Championships. A task force started asking questions about the wild bash after two players were charged with sexual assault last year, Mary Carmicheal at the Boston Globe reported. What they found was a disturbing culture of alleged sexual violence.



Legendary coach Jack Parker was said to have initially denied knowing about the party but later said some students might have had a few beers in the locker room. Now the incident is said to be threatening his 40-year career.

The Globe obtained the school’s confidential report into the matter. Here are some of the most lurid details:

One BU attendee told the task force that “people were having sex in the penalty box.”

The report says that BU hockey players were entitled and had “the perception that they need not seek consent for sexual contact.”

One player allegedly told the task force ‘”You don’t ask [permission for sex] when you are drunk.”‘

A female student said that a player tried to force his hands down her pants even as she tried to punch him and push him away. She didn’t tell the police because “that’s just what [BU hockey players] do.”

A Facebook posting allegedly referred to successful sexual conquests are “kills.”

Read Carmichael’s full story here.

