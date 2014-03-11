Minor Injuries After Boston Trolley Derails And Smashes Into Wall

Part of Boston’s public transit system has been shut down after a trolley derailed underground and hit a wall this afternoon.

The city’s fire department reported “minor injuries,” including to some passengers in another trolley that braked hard to avoid the one that had derailed.

The accident happened on the Green line between Kenmore Square and the Fenway park stop. The line’s C- and D-branches have been closed for the day, and the Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority is running shuttle buses to replace the service.

The Boston Fire Department posted these photos of the scene to Twitter:

