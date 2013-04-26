MAYOR BLOOMBERG: Boston Bombers' Next Target Was New York

Dzhokhar Tsarnaev, the surviving suspect in last week’s Boston marathon bombings, reportedly investigators that he and his brother talked about using the rest of their explosives in Times Square, NBC News reports.



At a press conference this afternoon, Mayor Michael Bloomberg confirmed that he was informed last night by the FBI that New York City was “next on their list of targets”.

“We don’t know if we would have been able to stop the terrorists if they arrived from Boston,” Bloomberg said, but Bloomberg said he was “thankful” they didn’t have to learn the answer.

Tsarnaev initially told reporters that they had wanted to just visit New York City to “party”, but later admitted discussing a follow-up account.

One official told NBC News that the plan was “aspirational at most.”

A man who was carjacked by the suspects has reportedly told investigators that he heard the pair say something about “Manhattan”.

Times Square was the target of an attempted car bomb in 2010.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.