REPORTS: Three People Being Questioned On Link With Suspect 2

Three people are being questioned in the Boston suburb of New Bedf



ord, Mass., in connection with the Boston Marathon bombings suspect, according to multiple reports.WBSH-AM, a New Bedford station, reports that local and state police and FBI agents searched suspect Dzhokhar Tsarnaev’s dorm room at the University of Massachusetts Dartmouth. That led them to an apartment complex in New Bedford’s West End, where they arrested the people in question. Fox News is reporting, however, that the people are only being questioned.

According to Reuters’ Edith Honan, the development comes “on the assumption there is an affiliation” with Dzhokhar Tsarnaev. He was arrested and taken into custody late Friday night.

Two men and 1 woman being questioned in New Bedford, Mass on the assumption there is an affiliation with suspect 2″ -local police — Edith Honan (@edithhonan) April 20, 2013

