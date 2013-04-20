ARREST DETAILS: Suspect In 'Serious Condition', Says Boston Police Commissioner

Photo:

Officials have held a press conference after announcing the arrest of Boston bombing suspect Dzhokar Tsarnaev.

Boston Police Chief Ed Davis said that the suspect was in “serious condition” at a local hospital.

Davis said that police caught the suspect after being alerted by a man living in the house, who walked outside and saw blood around his boat. He opened the tarp and saw a the suspect covered in blood, retreated, and alerted police.

“We set up a perimeter around that boat and over the course of the next hour or so, we exchanged gunfire with the suspect who was inside the boat,” Davis said. “And ultimately, the hostage rescue team or FBI made an entry into the boat and removed the suspect who was still alive in the boat.”

“We’re exhausted folks, but we have a victory here tonight,” Massachusetts Police Col. Timothy Allen said.

“Tonight we feel a tremendous sense of gratitude and relief,” said U.S. Attorney Carmen Ortiz. “Tonight we can sleep a little bit easier.”

Said Boston Mayor Tom Menino: “I just want to say thank you, thank you, thank you.”

“I feel so good about this, I tell you. I’m so happy. And people in the greater Boston area will sleep tonight.”

