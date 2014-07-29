Boston Suffers Extensive Damage And Flooding After Violent Storm And Rare Tornado [PHOTOS]

Police and emergency crews around Boston scrambled to clean up after a violent storm blew through the region on Monday, downing power lines, flooding roads and overturning cars, local officials said.

The National Weather Service confirmed that on the morning of July 28, a tornado hit Revere, Massachusetts, a city five miles from Boston. They are assessing the damage to try to figure out the details of the tornado, the second to hit New England in just two days.

Residents grew concerned after what seemed like an ordinary storm showed signs of “rotation,” according to NBC Boston. A tornado warning was issued just 10 minutes before the tornado made landfall, Boston.com reports.

According to the Massachusetts State Police, there are no reported injuries, despite Boston.com’s reports of “collapsed roofs and gas leaks.” People are being asked to avoid the area.

Boston and cities to its northeast reported extensive street flooding from the storm, which dropped rain at the rate of 1.5 to 2 inches per hour, the National Weather Service said.

Photos of the flooding and aftermath from the storm are coming in on Twitter and Instagram. Here’s a few:

Here are some additional images from Twitter that appear to show storm damage around Revere:























Thought you got it bad? Revere looks like had a tornado roll through the city. (via @gerson_garciaa @NikkiSweetPea_) pic.twitter.com/DCv8LHq542

— Only In Boston (@OnlyInBOS) July 28, 2014

Damage from tornado in #Revere. Taken in neighbourhood adjacent to Routes 107 & 16. pic.twitter.com/3rfAprjMJB

— Dustin Fitch (@DustinGFitch) July 28, 2014

PHOTO: Storm damage in Revere. Meteorologists are determining if the city was hit by a tornado http://t.co/3IixuJDRBd pic.twitter.com/xb6AwOz124

— The Boston Globe (@BostonGlobe) July 28, 2014

Aerial view of possible #tornado damage in Revere, MA. Revere fire says no serious injuries. #fox25 pic.twitter.com/FTGRIZCIMU

— Joe C (@JCers) July 28, 2014

#7News at noon: The latest on the #Revere tornado and other updates from across the state: http://t.co/ScVWzu3fnN pic.twitter.com/bW9ptfd5aG

— CW56 Boston (@CW56) July 28, 2014

A lot of damage, but thankfully no injuries reported to MSP in regard to #Revere #Tornado. Please avoid Revere area. pic.twitter.com/Tb6gh5M2u8

— Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) July 28, 2014

Wow Revere, MA tornado damage. pic.twitter.com/VjG1LFSQBK

— The Muse (@Muse_87) July 28, 2014

Here is the full statement from the National Weather Service:

PUBLIC INFORMATION STATEMENT NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE TAUNTON MA 1148 AM EDT MON JUL 28 2014 …NWS METEOROLOGISTS ARE CURRENTLY SURVEYING STORM DAMAGE NEAR REVERE IN SUFFOLK COUNTY… …A TORNADO HAS BEEN CONFIRMED IN REVERE MASSACHUSETTS… THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE OFFICE IN TAUNTON MA IS CURRENTLY CONDUCTING A STORM SURVEY FOR THE AREA NEAR REVERE IN SUFFOLK COUNTY TAUNTON MA. THE SURVEY IS IN RELATION TO THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORMS THAT MOVED THROUGH THE AREA ON JULY 28 2014. A TORNADO HAS BEEN CONFIRMED TO HAVE OCCURRED IN REVERE MASSACHUSETTS THIS MORNING. THE DAMAGE ASSESSMENT IS STILL ONGOING TO DETERMINE ADDITIONAL DETAILS SUCH AS THE MAXIMUM TORNADO INTENSITY…ALONG WITH THE LENGTH AND WIDTH OF THE DAMAGE PATH. A FINAL ASSESSMENT INCLUDING RESULTS OF THE SURVEY ARE EXPECTED TO BE COMPLETED AND TRANSMITTED VIA A PUBLIC INFORMATION STATEMENT BY LATER THIS AFTERNOON. IT WILL ALSO BE AVAILABLE ON OUR WEBSITE…WHICH CAN BE FOUND AT WEATHER.GOV/BOX.

Scott Malone of Reuters contributed to this report.

