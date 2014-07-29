Boston Suffers Extensive Damage And Flooding After Violent Storm And Rare Tornado [PHOTOS]

Lauren F Friedman, Harrison Jacobs

Police and emergency crews around Boston scrambled to clean up after a violent storm blew through the region on Monday, downing power lines, flooding roads and overturning cars, local officials said.

The National Weather Service confirmed that on the morning of July 28, a tornado hit Revere, Massachusetts, a city five miles from Boston. They are assessing the damage to try to figure out the details of the tornado, the second to hit New England in just two days.

Residents grew concerned after what seemed like an ordinary storm showed signs of “rotation,” according to NBC Boston. A tornado warning was issued just 10 minutes before the tornado made landfall, Boston.com reports.

According to the Massachusetts State Police, there are no reported injuries, despite Boston.com’s reports of “collapsed roofs and gas leaks.” People are being asked to avoid the area.

Boston and cities to its northeast reported extensive street flooding from the storm, which dropped rain at the rate of 1.5 to 2 inches per hour, the National Weather Service said.

Photos of the flooding and aftermath from the storm are coming in on Twitter and Instagram. Here’s a few:

Here are some additional images from Twitter that appear to show storm damage around Revere:











Here is the full statement from the National Weather Service:

PUBLIC INFORMATION STATEMENT

NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE TAUNTON MA

1148 AM EDT MON JUL 28 2014

…NWS METEOROLOGISTS ARE CURRENTLY SURVEYING STORM DAMAGE NEAR

REVERE IN SUFFOLK COUNTY…

…A TORNADO HAS BEEN CONFIRMED IN REVERE MASSACHUSETTS…

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE OFFICE IN TAUNTON MA IS CURRENTLY

CONDUCTING A STORM SURVEY FOR THE AREA NEAR REVERE IN SUFFOLK

COUNTY TAUNTON MA. THE SURVEY IS IN RELATION TO THE SEVERE

THUNDERSTORMS THAT MOVED THROUGH THE AREA ON JULY 28 2014.

A TORNADO HAS BEEN CONFIRMED TO HAVE OCCURRED IN REVERE

MASSACHUSETTS THIS MORNING. THE DAMAGE ASSESSMENT IS STILL ONGOING

TO DETERMINE ADDITIONAL DETAILS SUCH AS THE MAXIMUM TORNADO

INTENSITY…ALONG WITH THE LENGTH AND WIDTH OF THE DAMAGE PATH.

A FINAL ASSESSMENT INCLUDING RESULTS OF THE SURVEY ARE EXPECTED

TO BE COMPLETED AND TRANSMITTED VIA A PUBLIC INFORMATION

STATEMENT BY LATER THIS AFTERNOON.

IT WILL ALSO BE AVAILABLE ON OUR WEBSITE…WHICH CAN BE FOUND AT

WEATHER.GOV/BOX.

Scott Malone of Reuters contributed to this report.

