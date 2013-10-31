Boston's Dominance Of American Professional Sports In One Chart

The Boston Red Sox won the 2013 World Series.

Boston teams in the four major American professional sports have now won eight championships since 2001, 15.7% of all the titles contested in that period.

It’s an impossible run of championships.

Here’s a chart of major professional sports titles by city since 2001. Just show this to anyone from Boston who ever complains about sports ever again:

