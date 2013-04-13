10 Boston Restaurants Where You Can Carbo-Load Before The Marathon

The Boston Marathon, which will take place on Monday, is one of the most famous distance races in the world.
Runners train for months to compete in the 26.2-mile journey through the city.
But no matter how much you have trained, you will need a lot of fuel to make it all the way.
Here are 10 restaurants in Boston where you can get a carb-laden meal before the big race.
This is the official carb party before the race.
Last year, they served over 11,000 pounds of pasta, and more than 3,000 pounds of fresh vegetables.
South Market Building, Faneuil Hall
Anthem has a marathon special the night before and the day of the marathon: for $10, you can have as much pasta as you want.
That's a good pretty good deal.
Nothing is more synonymous with 'carbs' than 'pasta.' Avila Modern Mediterranean has Bottomless Pasta Bowls for $12.
You can get the homemade fettuccine with broccoli rabe, organic baby mushrooms, garlic, olive oil, and shaved parmigiana, or the fusilli bolognese with braised veal, beef, pork, and tomato sauce.
This place has fantastic imported pastas. It also has 11 sauces available every day, and many more available on a rotating basis.
If pasta is not your thing, its sandwiches taste even better than they look.
Carlo's is open for both lunch and dinner.
Its menu features a variety of protein parmigiana panini sandwiches. It also has linguine, tortellini, and penne dishes.
Located inside the Loews Boston Back Bay Hotel, Cuffs is an Irish bar with hearty food and a festive atmosphere.
Some good options here are the linguine pesto 'Lake Como' style for $14, and the lentil and quinoa burger for $16. There is also an extensive drink menu for after the race.
Da Vinci has a 'Carb-Loading Pre-Marathon Dinner' with a number of mouthwatering items.
The Runner's Penne, at $26, is whole wheat pasta with garlic, basil and plum tomato sauce. Or try the $34 Finish Line Shrimp Linguine, whole wheat linguine served with shrimp and white wine cherry tomato sauce.
Dave's is a specialty food and wine shop that has great homemade pasta and sauces.
You can either have the dishes prepared for you, or you can take it home and cook it yourself. It is ideal for those who want to take the food back to the hotel and eat in private.
Giacomo's is known for its Butternut Squash Ravioli, which costs $15.
It also has a variety of proteins to go along with its pasta selection.
You will probably have to wait for a table here, but you can kill the time by walking a few blocks to Fenway Park.
The Gnocchi Gorgonzola e Noci (gnocchi in gorgonzola and spinach cream) is only $12.
