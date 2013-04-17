IRS Gives Boston Residents A Welcome Tax Extension

Carlos Arredondo, who was at the finish line of the Boston Marathon when two explosives detonated, holds a bloody American flag after the bombing.

In a thoughtful gesture, the IRS has given Boston residents an extension to file their taxes after Monday’s brutal terrorist attack at the Boston Marathon.



“Our hearts go out to those affected by the terrible tragedy,” the agency said in a message posted Monday. “Boston-area taxpayers need time to finish their tax returns without worry. The IRS will be providing individual tax filing and payment extensions.”

No exact details have been posted on the IRS’ website yet, but they are due later Tuesday.

Dozens of people were injured during the bombing Monday, and three have died.

