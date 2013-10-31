The Boston Red Sox Win The 2013 World Series -- Here's The Final Out

The Boston Red Sox won the 2013 World Series, beating the St. Louis Cardinals 6-1 in Game 6.

The Cardinals starter Michael Wacha only lasted 3.2 innings and gave up all six earned runs.

That was more than enough for John Lackey, who went 6.2 innings and gave up just one run.

The Red Sox were the better team all series.

They lost Game 2 on a fluke obstruction call, but overcame that and won with ease in the end.

It’s the third time Boston fans have been their baseball team win a title in the last 10 years, but the first time they’ve clinched it at home since 1918, for whatever that’s worth.

Here’s the final out, what a moment:

David Ortiz won MVP.

