Boston Red Sox Trade For Adrian Gonzalez

Photo: Flickr SD Dirk

ESPN’s Buster Olney reports that the Boston Red Sox have agreed in principle to a trade for San Diego Padres first baseman Adrian Gonzalez.Gonzalez is in the last year of his contract and is scheduled to make $6.3 million in 2011, but the Red Sox will negotiate a new deal when the the trade is finalised.



Boston will not give up any major league players in the trade, but will send top pitching prospect Casey Kelly to the Padres.

Gonzalez is loved in San Diego and one of the most feared hitters in the National League, but the Padres could not afford to keep beyond to 2011, so naturally the Red Sox swooped into the rescue. If they manage to add Jason Werth or Carl Crawford to the mix, they would have one of the most powerful lineups in baseball next year.

