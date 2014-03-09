Boston Red Sox Owner Epically Burned The Miami Marlins On Twitter

Earlier this week the Boston Red Sox were forced to apologise for not sending any of their star players to play in a spring training game at the Miami Marlins.

Red Sox owner John Henry then took to Twitter and burned the Marlins, taking a blatant shot at their low-payroll roster.

Here’s the tweet:

They should apologise for their regular season lineup.

— John W. Henry (@John_W_Henry) March 8, 2014

The Marlins did have a reason to be upset as Major League Baseball requires all teams to play at least four regular players in all spring games, and the Red Sox sent just two potential regulars and none of their stars. Many Marlins fans, and probably even some Red Sox fans, bought tickets to the game hoping to see stars like David Ortiz and Dustin Pedroia.

But it is ironic that a team that had the second-lowest payroll in baseball last year ($37.2 million) is complaining that another team did not have any stars in their lineup.

