The Red Sox Are So Desperate That They Tried To Trade For A Mets Scrub Last Week

The Boston Red Sox have spent the better part of a week trying to acquire New York Mets lefty Chris Capuano.The Mets said no, according to the Boston Herald.



To give you an idea of how desperate the Boston GM Theo Epstein has become, Capuano wouldn’t even be eligible to make the Sox’s playoff roster. So it’d be a one-week rental.

In addition, Capuano isn’t exactly lighting up the National League. He’s 11-12 with a 4.47 ERA.

The Sox hold a 2.5 game lead over the Angels and the Rays in the AL Wild Card.

