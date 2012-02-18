Has Soccer Turned The Boston Red Sox Into A Small-Market Team?

Photo: ap

There are some that are starting to wonder aloud if the Red Sox sudden lack of interest in big-time free agents has something to do with the amount of money the owners have put into Liverpool, their English soccer club.According to Jon Heyman of CBSSports.com, the Sox have spent less than $10 million* this off-season on players and yet it is not entirely clear who will be the shortstop or the the final two pitchers in the rotation. And that amount pales in comparison to what John Henry and company have spent on Liverpool F.C..



Ben Cherington had to be excited to ascend to the Red Sox GM job. But did anyone tell him he’d have to operate like a small-market club?…Henry’s outlay of loot for his Liverpool soccer team was $179 million this year, or about 20 times what he spent on the Red Sox.

Just last month, Red Sox chairman Tom Werner admitted that he and Henry ultimately paid more than $30 million for one soccer player after they saw a trick-shot video, that later turned out to be fake. That same player has yet to score a goal in 24 Premier League games for Liverpool.

If the Sox are home (again) in October, maybe they can find solace in watching Henry’s money run around a soccer pitch. Or maybe not.

* Heyman does not include the $14.6 million the Red Sox gave to David Ortiz. Ortiz accepted arbitration over free agency.

