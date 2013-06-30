The Boston Police Department Just Got A Bunch Of New Crime-Fighting iPads

Some of Boston’s crime fighters are getting new technology to help them do their jobs.



Boston Police Commissioner Ed Davis says the department will distribute 100 Apple iPads to detectives, including those in narcotics, gang and fugitive units.

The computers will have the police department’s most recent programs, applications and law enforcement databases.

Davis says the technology will be hitting the streets because of a donation provided by the Boston Police Foundation and a gift from Suffolk Construction CEO John Fish.

The commissioner says the tablets will let detectives share information and get critical intelligence analysis while still working at active crime scenes.