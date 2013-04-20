BOSTON MAYOR: 'We Got Him,' BOSTON POLICE: 'CAPTURED'

Grace Wyler

Boston Mayor Tom Menino celebrated the capture of Boston Marathon bombing suspect  Dzhokhar Tsarnaev Friday night with a few simple tweets: 

And the Boston Police let the city know that their week of terror was over: 

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.