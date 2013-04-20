BOSTON MAYOR: 'We Got Him,' BOSTON POLICE: 'CAPTURED'

Boston Mayor Tom Menino celebrated the capture of Boston Marathon bombing suspect Dzhokhar Tsarnaev Friday night with a few simple tweets:



On the radio. “Your mayor is very proud of you” twitter.com/mayortommenino…

And the Boston Police let the city know that their week of terror was over:

CAPTURED!!! The hunt is over. The search is done. The terror is over. And justice has won. Suspect in custody. — Boston Police Dept. (@Boston_Police) April 20, 2013

