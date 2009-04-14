NBC Bigfoots Boston Station Into Airing Leno

No NBC station says it’s going to ditch Jay Leno and gets away with it.

After originally announcing it would pre-empt native son Jay Leno’s new talk show for a 10 p.m. newscast, Boston NBC affiliate WHDH has changed its plans and said today that it would air Leno’s show as the station’s required to do, according to its contract with the network.

We’re not exactly sure what transpired behind the scenes between NBC and WHDH, but we wouldn’t be surprised if NBC’s threat to strip the station of its affiliate status pressured WHDH into submission.

After originally saying, “We don’t think the Leno show is going to be effective in primetime. It will be detrimental to our 11 o’clock (newscast). It will be very adverse to our finances,” WHDH’s owner Ed Ansin quickly grew silent on his station’s announcement, which was also taken down from WHDH’s Web site last week.

Now, he sounds defeated: “”Upon further consideration, we have decided to telecast Jay Leno at 10:00 p.m. starting in September,” Ansin said. “Jay is from Andover where I went to school. I enjoy his humour. We hope the new show is a big success.”

Wow. We’re not sure what NBC said to WHDH, but it worked.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.