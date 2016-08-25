US

We tried Boston Market's new Chicken Marsala and it did not compare to the classic rotisserie

Sam Rega

 

 

Rotisserie Chicken Marsala is the latest menu addition at Boston Market. It’s “a delicious spin on a classic Italian dish — with sautéed cremini and portobello mushrooms, garlic, fresh herbs and finished with a savoury Marsala wine sauce.” A group of our reporters tasted the dish to see if it stacks up to the beloved classic rotisserie chicken.

