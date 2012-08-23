Boston Market Is Banishing Salt Shakers From Its Tables

Photo: By snowpea&bokchoi on Flickr

Boston Market has announced that it’s removing salt shakers from the tables of all of its 476 locations, but pepper shakers will remain, reports Bruce Horovitz at USA Today. It’s part of an initiative to reduce the sodium content of its fare. The dismissal of the salt shakers is mostly an attempt to raise awareness about sodium intake, according to CEO George Michel.



You’ll still be able to get salt from the condiment station, though. It’s just a move to try to get patrons to taste their food before putting a pile of salt on it, according to Amanda L. Chan at the Huffington Post.

Boston Market wants to reduce sodium levels in rotisserie chicken, macaroni and cheese and mashed potatoes by 20 per cent in the next six months, and reduce levels by 15 per cent menu-wide by the end of 2014.

It’s also testing reduced-sodium salads and sandwiches.

