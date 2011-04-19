Kenyan Geoffrey Mutai Wins The Boston Marathon In World Record Time

Photo: BAA.org

Geoffrey Mutai of Kenya won the Boston Marathon today in an (unofficial) world record time of 2:03:02.He beat Haile Gebrselassie’s existing mark by almost a full minute, but he had a massive tailwind for much of the race.



It won’t be an official world record until the IAAF signs off on it.

He bested countryman Moses Mosop by just 4 seconds, meaning he would have set a world record, too.

Ryan Hall set an American marathon record, finishing fourth in 2:04:58

