6 Brilliant Tributes To Boston From All Around The Universe

There have already been some incredible stories of the bravery and kindness of people’s responses to the tragedy in Boston.



In the aftermath, people have begun to pay tribute to the victims and the city with a simple message, that we should support Boston in any way that we can.

One tribute came all the way from space. Canadian Astronaut Chris Hadfield, currently serving on the International Space Sation, shared this spectacular image of Boston at night:

Tonight’s Finale: A somber Spring night in Boston. twitter.com/Cmdr_Hadfield/… — Chris Hadfield (@Cmdr_Hadfield) April 15, 2013

Chris Roan posted this inspiring message that was projected on the wall of the Brooklyn Academy of Music by the NYC Light Brigade:

Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Ben Revere echoed a common message during a game against the Cincinnati Reds — Pray For Boston:

Phillies OF Ben Revere put a special message for Boston on his glove & paid tribute with a spectacular catch » twitter.com/SportsCenter/s… — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) April 16, 2013

Massachusetts native and Phoenix Coyotes defenseman Keith Yandle put the same message on his skates:

Keith Yandle’s skate tonight. There is still a lot of good in this world. #PrayForBoston twitter.com/HKYLifestyle/s… — Hockey Lifestyle (@HKYLifestyle) April 16, 2013

Runners in the London Marathon this coming Sunday plan to cross the finish line with their hands over their hearts:

The Chicago Tribune’s sports section put all rivalries aside to support Boston:

RT @sheesidd Love this! RT @garyvee: Great job Chicago #boston twitter.com/garyvee/status…

— Sarah Rappaport (@SarahRapp) April 16, 2013

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.