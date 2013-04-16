6 Brilliant Tributes To Boston From All Around The Universe

Max Nisen

There have already been some incredible stories of the bravery and kindness of people’s responses to the tragedy in Boston. 

In the aftermath, people have begun to pay tribute to the victims and the city with a simple message, that we should support Boston in any way that we can. 

One tribute came all the way from space. Canadian Astronaut Chris Hadfield, currently serving on the International Space Sation, shared this spectacular image of Boston at night: 

Chris Roan posted this inspiring message that was projected on the wall of the Brooklyn Academy of Music by the NYC Light Brigade:

Brooklyn Tribute

 

Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Ben Revere echoed a common message during a game against the Cincinnati Reds — Pray For Boston:

Massachusetts native and Phoenix Coyotes defenseman Keith Yandle put the same message on his skates:

Runners in the London Marathon this coming Sunday plan to cross the finish line with their hands over their hearts:

The Chicago Tribune’s sports section put all rivalries aside to support Boston: 

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.