A Timeline Of Major Developments Since The Boston Marathon Bombing

News emerged overnight 26-year-old Boston marathon bombing suspect Tamerlan Tsarnaev was dead, and that his 19-year-old brother Dzhokhar A. Tsarnaev was still on the run.



Here’s a timeline of the major events that unfolded this week — starting with the bombing of the Boston Marathon:

Monday, April 15, 2:50 p.m. —The first bomb goes off close to Boylston Street near the finish line of the marathon, roughly four hours after last group of runners started the race. A second explosion happened a few seconds later.

Thursday, April 18, early morning —There’s a break in the case when investigators find department store video showing a man placing a bag near the site of the bombings.

Thursday, April 18, just before 5 p.m. — The FBI releases images and video of the two Boston marathon suspects, who were later identified as the Tsarnaev brothers.

Thursday, April 18, 10:20 p.m. — Footage shows a man believed to be 19-year-old Dzhokhar A. Tsarnaev robbing a 7-11 convenience store in Central Square, Boston.

Thursday, April 18, 10:30 p.m. — An MIT police officer was found with multiple gun wounds and pronounced dead at Massachusetts General Hospital.

Thursday, April 18, just after 10:30 p.m. — Police get reports of an armed carjacking of a Mercedes S.U.V., according to The New York Times. The driver was released unharmed about half an hour later.

Thursday, April 18, after 11 p.m. —Police chase the Mercedes SUV into Watertown, Mass., while bombs were thrown from the car, according to The Times. The two suspects got out of the vehicle and threw a bomb at the officers. One man, 26-year-old Tamerlan Tsarnaev was tackled by police and died. His 19-year-old brother Dzhokhar jumped back into the Mercedes and sped away.

Friday, April 19, 2 a.m. — With Dzhokhar Tsarnaev still at large, residents in suburban Waterdown started getting calls from police telling them to stay indoors, according to The New York Times.

Friday, April 19, 5 a.m. — The Massachusetts governor shuts down public transportation. By just after 11 a.m., the 19-year-old suspect was still at large area residents were told to stay inside their houses.

