Police Were Alerted That Extremists Could Easily Attack Boston Marathon

A woman cries while paying her respects near the finish line of the Boston Marathon.

An intelligence agency report warned police days before the April 15 Boston bombing that the marathon finish line had “increased vulnerability” to attacks from extremists, the Los Angeles Times reports.



The Boston Regional Intelligence centre‘s report also said extremists could use “small scale bombings” to attack spectators and runners during the event.

However, the 18-page report, dated April 10, found that there was “no credible, specific information indicating an imminent threat” to the race.

“The FBI has not identified any specific lone offender or extremist group who pose a threat to the Boston marathon,” the report said.

The centre, created and funded by the Department of Homeland Security in the wake of 9/11, helps law enforcement agencies scour thousands of data sources for potential suspects. BRIC gives investigators access to regional law enforcement records, such as jail records, criminal histories, property records, and federal terrorism databases.

The House Committee on Homeland Security is holding a hearing Thursday on what the FBI knew about the Tsarnaev brothers before the April 15 attacks. Boston’s top police officials told the panel that the FBI didn’t inform local law enforcement that Dzokhar and Tamerlan Tsarnaev had traveled to Dagestan and may have become extremists.

“The Boston bombers may have succeeded because our system failed. We can and we must do better,” said committee chairman Rep. Michael McCaul of Texas.

