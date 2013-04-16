President Obama Will Address The Nation Soon About The Boston Marathon Explosions

President Barack Obama will address the nation about today’s explosions at the Boston Marathon at 6:10 p.m. ET, the White House said.
The White House released a photo of Obama being briefed by FBI Director Robert Mueller. According to a White House pool report, Obama has been in contact with Boston Mayor Thomas Menino and Massachusetts Gov. Deval Patrick.
More to come…
