All Of The Newtown Runners Who Participated In The Boston Marathon Are Safe

Six members of the Newtown (Conn.) Strong team who ran in Monday’s Boston Marathon are safe, the group said on its Facebook page.



“All runners completed the race before the explosions happened,” the group said.

Explosions rocked the marathon Monday afternoon, with more than 100 injured and at least two dead. There had been reports earlier that some Newtown families were in the grandstands at Mile 26.

The runners from Newtown Strong participated in the 26.2-mile marathon to honour the 26 victims of the elementary-school massacre in Newtown, Conn., last December. Marathon organisers also held a 26-second moment of silence, in honour of the victims.

One of the runners participating in the marathon was Laura Nowacki, a group spokesman said. Nowacki’s daughter survived the December shooting.

“Our Newtown team and family are OK,” Nowacki wrote on her Facebook page later Monday.

A spokesman for Sandy Hook Promise, another group connected to Newtown, confirmed that none of the Newtown families who attended the White House last week were in attendance in Boston on Monday.

