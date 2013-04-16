This Picture Appears To Show Two Nearly Simultaneous Explosions In Boston

This picture from Boylston Street in Boston appears to show two explosions near the finish line of the Boston Marathon.



The picture was tweeted by 90.7 RAV FM.

The smoke from the first explosion is visible in the background, partially obscuring the steeple.

The second, at the base of the white building on the lefthand side of the street, appears to have happened at the moment this picture was taken.

