Horrifying Images Emerge From Aftermath Of Boston Marathon Explosion

Brett LoGiurato

We’re still gathering information on reports of the explosion from the Boston Marathon earlier today. Users at and near the scene are tweeting out photos that show a horrific scene.

(Read all the latest on developments on the Boston Marathon blasts.)

A Boston Globe reporter posted this photo on Facebook, with the caption, “God help us”:

Boston marathon explosion

Facebook

The Associated Press, Getty, and Reuters have more from the immediate aftermath:

boston marthon

AP Photo/Charles Krupa

 

Police react in the immediate aftermath of the explosion:

boston explosion

Boston Globe via Getty

 

 

boston marathon

AP Photo/Charles Krupa

 

boston explosion

Bloomberg via Getty

boston explosion

Jim Rogash/Getty Images

 

Boston marathon explosion

REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi

Boston marathon explosion

REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi

 This appears to be a photo of the actual explosion, as captured by a CBS broadcast:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.