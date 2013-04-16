Horrifying Images Emerge From Aftermath Of Boston Marathon Explosion

We’re still gathering information on reports of the explosion from the Boston Marathon earlier today. Users at and near the scene are tweeting out photos that show a horrific scene.
(Read all the latest on developments on the Boston Marathon blasts.)
A Boston Globe reporter posted this photo on Facebook, with the caption, “God help us”:
|
The Associated Press, Getty, and Reuters have more from the immediate aftermath:
Police react in the immediate aftermath of the explosion:
|
Boston Globe via Getty
Bloomberg via Getty
|
Jim Rogash/Getty Images
REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi
REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi
This appears to be a photo of the actual explosion, as captured by a CBS broadcast:
Still shot of one of the explosions, via CBS News broadcast twitter.com/MattNorlander/…
— Matt Norlander (@MattNorlander) April 15, 2013
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.