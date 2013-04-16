Horrifying Images Emerge From Aftermath Of Boston Marathon Explosion

We’re still gathering information on reports of the explosion from the Boston Marathon earlier today. Users at and near the scene are tweeting out photos that show a horrific scene.



A Boston Globe reporter posted this photo on Facebook, with the caption, “God help us”:

Facebook

The Associated Press, Getty, and Reuters have more from the immediate aftermath:

Police react in the immediate aftermath of the explosion:

Boston Globe via Getty

Bloomberg via Getty

Jim Rogash/Getty Images

REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi

REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi

This appears to be a photo of the actual explosion, as captured by a CBS broadcast:

Still shot of one of the explosions, via CBS News broadcast twitter.com/MattNorlander/… — Matt Norlander (@MattNorlander) April 15, 2013

