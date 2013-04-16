Boston Hospital Confirms Doctors Are Treating Shrapnel Injuries, 'Several Amputations' From Marathon Blast

Peter Fagenholz, a doctor at Massachusetts General Hospital, provided an update Monday night on the two fatal explosions at the Boston Marathon.



The Boston Police Department confirmed Monday that the incident had injured at least 130 people, and killed at least three.

The hospital official said Monday night that the most common injuries being treated at MGH are “combined lower extremity injuries.”

He also confirmed that the hospital had performed “several” amputations and has been treating patients for “shrapnel injuries.”

He said that the hospital has treated 29 patients, eight of whom are in critical condition. He said that no pediatric patients had been treated at MGH.

“It’s depressing when it’s intentional,” Fagenholz said. “We cover accidents all the time. It’s just depressing when it’s intentional”

