A Boston Marathon Runner Captured The Most Chilling Video Of A Bomb Exploding

A video taken from one of the Boston Marathon runners appears to show one of two bombs going off Monday afternoon, two explosions that left at least three dead and more than 100 injured.



About seven seconds into the video, an explosion occurs with a near-deafening sound. The person appears to scamper back in the opposite direction after seeing the explosion. (Keep in mind that this was near the end of a 26-mile race.)

“This is a video my mum recorded of the explosion,” the YouTube video’s description reads. “We are so lucky we got out of there when we did. My mum didn’t finish the race but we are all safe and that’s what matters. My heart goes out to victims.”

Watch the video below:

