Today there was another embarrassing incident for the media, as several networks reported that an arrest had been made in the Boston Marathon bombing, only to take them back.



Hillary Sargent at Chartgirl.com made this great chart to break it all down.

Hillary kindly gave us permission to run her work.

You can click the chart to enlarge.

