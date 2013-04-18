FBI Shreds The Media Over False Boston Marathon Reports

The FBI just released a scathing statement slamming media organisations for erroneously reporting that a suspect had been taken into custody in connection with the Boston Marathon bombings.



Here’s the full statement:

Contrary to widespread reporting, no arrest has been made in connection with the Boston Marathon attack. Over the past day and a half, there have been a number of press reports based on information from unofficial sources that has been inaccurate. Since these stories often have unintended consequences, we ask the media, particularly at this early stage of the investigation, to exercise caution and attempt to verify information through appropriate official channels before reporting.

