Gripping Details Revealed Of Boston Firefight And Dzhokar Tsarnaev's Escape

In a press conference that raised more questions than it answered, Massachusetts law enforcement threw a wrench into what we knew about the events that unfolded over the last 18 hours of the Boston manhunt.



Massachusetts State Police Col. Timothy Alben and Gov. Deval Patrick provided several new details about the manhunt that conflicted with previous reports and accounts.

Here’s what we know now about the shootout between police and the two suspects, Tamerlan and Dzhokhar Tsarnaev:

In a crazy twist, Dzhokhar and Tamerlan Tsarnaev happened to be in the 7-Eleven that was robbed late Thursday night. It’s not clear yet who the suspects are (or if there are any) in that case. Earlier reports said that the pair had been the ones robbing the convenience store.

Alben said that the brothers had explosives during the shootout last night. “They threw those at the police officers who were pursuing them.”

The at-large suspect, 19-year-old Dzhokhar A. Tsarnaev, fled police on foot last night, escaping a slew of local, state, and federal law enforcement. Earlier reports said he had run over his brother Tamerlan, who died in the shootout, before fleeing. It is not clear now whether that happened as well.

Alben said that Dzhokhar Tsarnaev is the only at-large suspect at this point. Earlier reports had suggested that police believed more people could be involved.

The “controlled explosions” bomb technicians had planned to conduct near the home of the brothers were not necessary. The scene in question was determined to be “clear” and not a threat to law enforcement officials. Earlier, officials had been worried that a car near the home contained an explosive.

In a major admission, or gaffe, Gov. Deval Patrick said that the investigation was effectively at the same point as it was “Monday night” or Tuesday. That’s long before the FBI released photos of the two suspects Wednesday evening.

In a matter unrelated to the press conference, the FBI told CBS that it had spoken to suspect Tamerlan Tsarnaev two years ago, but did not find any extremist ties.

