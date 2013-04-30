Enraged Boston Man Flips Out At Alex Jones Reporter Over 'False Flag' Claims

A reporter for Infowars faced a verbal assault on the streets of Boston last week, when an irate onlooker unleashed a profanity-laced tirade against the site’s founder Alex Jones and his claim that the marathon bombing was a “false flag” operation perpetrated by the FBI.



In a video posted to YouTube Friday, the man confronts Infowars reporter Dan Bidondi in front of dozens of passerby, and accuses him of spreading “right-wing conspiracy theories.”

“You’re not covering what’s going on here,” the man says. “Your boy said this was a false flag. That bomb that blew up people was a false flag. What is that supposed to mean?”

“The FBI was behind the whole thing,” Bidondi responds.

“Oh, the FBI’s behind the bombing. That’s what you’re hear to cover.” the man continues. “And that’s why I’m the a**hole. Because the FBI blew up those people at the Boston Marathon.”

“That’s cause you’re a dope! And what you say is dangerous and people like you shouldn’t be able to drive a car, much less espouse your opinions in public. But we have a First Amendment, gotta protect it.”

“But you’re an a**hole, and so is Alex Jones.”

