Here's The Boston Magazine Cover Everyone's Talking About

Twitter is buzzing about the cover of next month’s Boston Magazine (shown below).



Writer Seth Mnookin, who teaches at MIT and did a hell of a job covering the bombings, calls it an “absolute masterpiece.”

The words in the centre of the heart say, “We will finish the race. The stories behind these shoes begin on page 79.”

Boston Magazine tells the story about the cover here.

