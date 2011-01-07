Boston Herald Sports Writer: "I'm Gay"

Photo: Lucius Beebe Memorial Library

The Boston Herald’s Steve Buckley has come out as a gay man in his latest column.It’s sad to say that this is still news in a sports world where active gay athletes are nearly impossible to find.



While a writer may not have to take the abuse from fans that the guys and girls on the field do, it will still be incredibly difficult for him to walk back into a locker room.

Buckley’s column is also worth reading, if only the for the touching story of his late mother who encouraged him to come out, but never got to read this story.

