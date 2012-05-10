This Is The US City With The Most Educated Young People

Photo: Flickr / Tulane Publications

If you want to be around the epicentre of smart, young people, move to Boston.The City on a Hill has more educated people between the ages 18 and 34 years old than any other city in the U.S. based on an analysis of the latest census numbers done by The Business Journals.



According to the Census Bureau, 39.2 per cent of people between 18 and 34 hold a bachelor’s degree in Boston.

With Boston College, Boston University, Emerson, and nearby Harvard, it’s easy to understand how Boston ranked on top.

About 11.9 million people in the 100 cities surveyed between the ages of 18 and 34 had four-year degrees, which equates to about 24.9 per cent. That number does not include the people in that age bracket still working toward earning their degrees.

Washington, D.C. ranked second, with 37.2 per cent of people holding bachelor’s degrees.

Rounding out the top five are San Francisco, San Jose, and Madison, Wi. New York ranks No. 6 with 33.12 per cent of people holding bachelor’s degrees.

Bakersfield-Delano, Calif. ranked last among the 100 cities in the data set with only 9.09 per cent of people having earned four-year degrees.

