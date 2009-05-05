Boston Globe, Unions Reach Accord, Save Paper

The Boston Globe will continue to exist.



The New York Times Company (NYT) newspaper just announced it reached an agreement with six of its employees’ seven unions.

Globe management had threatened to shut down the paper within 60 days if the unions refused to abolish lifetime employment guarantees.

The paper remains in negotiations with the Newspaper Guild, which represents writers.

On Sunday, the Guild said it had proposed $10 million in cuts, representing ”tremendous sacrifices, across virtually all categories of compensation and benefits.”

Here’s the statement from The Boston Globe announcing the news:

We are very pleased to have reached agreements with six of the seven unions that were involved in recent negotiations. This includes agreements with the drivers, mailers, pressmen, the electricians, machinists, and technical services group. As a result of these agreements, which are subject to ratification by union members, we expect to achieve both the workplace flexibility and the financial savings that we sought from these unions. We are not, therefore, making a filing today under the Workers Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act. We appreciate the productive and cooperative approach demonstrated by the leadership of these unions throughout these difficult negotiations.

We are disappointed, however, that we have not yet been able to reach an agreement with the Guild. Because of that, we are evaluating our alternatives under both the Guild contract and applicable law to achieve as quickly as possible the workplace flexibility and remaining cost savings we need to help put The Globe on a sound financial footing.

