Dramatic Photo Shows Boston Firefighters Waiting To Greet Fallen Colleague's Mother

Boston lost two firefighters earlier this week when a 9-alarm blaze broke out at a four-story brownstone in Back Bay.

This somber photo of firefighters at Logan Airport has been making the rounds on Twitter this morning:

Firefighters waiting at Logan airport for family of one of the fallen Boston firemen. pic.twitter.com/wfDVfHR1H6

Firefighters Michael R. Kennedy and Edward J. Walsh Jr. both died in the 298 Beacon St. fire. The Boston Globe published a tribute to them earlier this week.

Kennedy, 33, was a Marine Corps veteran who treated victims as a first responder after the Boston Marathon bombings, and Walsh, 43, gave up a finance career to fight fires.

They died after becoming trapped in the basement of the Beacon Street building. Wind blew the flames out of control, and the fire shot up the four floors through the roof of the building.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

