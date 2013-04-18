Boston Federal Courthouse Is Being Evacuated

Michael Kelley, Grace Wyler
Screen shot 2013 04 17 at 3.17.51 PM

Boston federal court is being evacuated, according to CNBC. 

A WCCB reporter inside the courthouse said that it was evacuated because of a “code red,” which is a bomb threat.

State police have also evacuated a plaza in front of one of the entrances to Brigham and Women’s Hospital, a hospital spokesman told Business Insider. He denied reports that the entire hospital had been evacuated. 

More to come…

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.