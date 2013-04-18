Boston Federal Courthouse Is Being Evacuated

Boston federal court is being evacuated, according to CNBC.



A WCCB reporter inside the courthouse said that it was evacuated because of a “code red,” which is a bomb threat.

Courthouse evacuated, press cleared by police from in front of courthouse, armoured cars forming barrier in front of court. #Boston — Cyrus Moussavi (@CyrusVJ) April 17, 2013

State police have also evacuated a plaza in front of one of the entrances to Brigham and Women’s Hospital, a hospital spokesman told Business Insider. He denied reports that the entire hospital had been evacuated.

More to come…

