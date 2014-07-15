Boston Dynamics's Robot Dogs Are Already Training With The US Marine Corps

Robotics company, military contractor, and recent Google acquisition Boston Dynamics is most likely best known for its dog-like machines that can traverse rough terrain while carrying a heavy load.

It turns out that one of the company’s robots, an AlphaDog, is already being used in training exercises with the U.S. Marine Corps, reports Gizmodo.

The exercise took place in Hawaii and put the (still rather noisy) machine through its paces. One soldier interviewed in the video below (his name isn’t given) says that AlphaDog can go 70% to 80% of the places that troops can walk, so while it’s not a total carry-everything solution, it beats waiting for an ATV.

Soliders working with the robot have nicknamed it “Cujo.” Check it out in action below.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.